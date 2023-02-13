Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, Wash., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Runyon is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Business Professional for his work as Senior Investigator and Analyst.

Mr. Runyon earned a criminal justice degree at California State University, which he notes is where he discovered his love for science. He returned to California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt, and earned a K-12 teaching credential along with his Bachelor of Arts degree and a Master of Science degree in biology.


