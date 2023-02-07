Bouncy's Ready to Learn Resilience program and Ripple Effects for Teens and celebrated for excellence in educational technology
SEATTLE, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ripple Effects, a leader in digital social emotional learning (SEL), behavior and mental health supports, today announced that Bouncy's Ready to Learn Resilience program and Ripple Effects for Teens are winners in this year's Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2022 in the Primary and Secondary and Education categories, respectively. The prestigious awards program honors educational technology from the last 12 months that has excelled in supporting teachers, students and education professionals.
"At Ripple Effects, we are focused on helping learners develop positive behavioral life skills to flourish in school and beyond," said John Ray-Keil, CEO, Ripple Effects. "It is an honor to receive this recognition from this renowned awards program."
Bouncy's Ready to Learn Resilience program is anchored by Breathing Bouncy, an animatronic service dog with a prosthetic limb that promotes a character-driven, play-based approach to building resilience and a readiness to learn for primary learners in grades PreK-1. Bolstered by evidence-based research, the program features both physical and digital elements designed to help meet the emotional needs of young learners by deescalating disruptive behavior. Bouncy assists in addressing the root causes of these behaviors, helping children learn to self-calm and self-regulate so they are ready to engage in productive learning activities. The program also includes a comprehensive set of tools including trading cards, music videos and coloring books that help to address key growth skills like empathy, self-confidence, and safety.
Designated a Promising Program by the Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning (CASEL) and a National Dropout Prevention Center Model Program, Ripple Effects for Teens (grades 6 – 12) has more than 400 lessons that differentiate learners' social and emotional experiences by allowing them to self-direct content through lesson exploration. Using a multi-tiered system of support (MTSS) approach, learners can use the program to delve into topics of personal interest, while educators can apply it to small or whole group settings to explore a range of applicable issues, from skillset deficits to anxiety to substance abuse to academic stressors. While the content allows for adaption based on individual needs, educators can customize skill-building lessons by matching lessons from Ripple Effects' research-based treatment plans to achieve specific learning objectives.
About Tech & Learning
For over 35 years, Tech & Learning has been – and continues to be – the leading resource for K-12 leaders. Its publications, websites and events provide factual and evaluative information on trends, products, and strategies to educators who purchase technology products in their districts and schools. Tech & Learning delivers the highest quality content and essential resources to manage, train, and teach technology. For more information, visit http://www.TechLearning.com.
About Ripple Effects
Founded in 1997 by child advocate/media creator Alice Ray and technology innovator and producer Sarah Berg, Ripple Effects is a multi-award winning, social enterprise (WMBE) dedicated to using emerging technologies to prevent social injury and promote school and life success for all youth. The company provides trauma-informed, culturally responsive, personalized, evidence-based digital programs for delivery of social-emotional-behavioral supports and training for PreK-12 students and staff. In 2022, its program, Ripple Effects for Teens, was designated by CASEL as a Promising Program for social and emotional learning, meeting or exceeding most of CASEL's criteria for high-quality SEL programming.
To learn more about Ripple Effects' suite of solutions for students and educators, visit http://www.rippleeffects.com and follow on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Lisa Wolfe, L. Wolfe Communications for Ripple Effects, 1 3129538085, lwolfe@lwolfe.com