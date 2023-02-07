Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Bouncy's Ready to Learn Resilience program and Ripple Effects for Teens and celebrated for excellence in educational technology

SEATTLE, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ripple Effects, a leader in digital social emotional learning (SEL), behavior and mental health supports, today announced that Bouncy's Ready to Learn Resilience program and Ripple Effects for Teens are winners in this year's Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2022 in the Primary and Secondary and Education categories, respectively. The prestigious awards program honors educational technology from the last 12 months that has excelled in supporting teachers, students and education professionals.


Tags