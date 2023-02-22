Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rival IQ, a NetBase Quid company, today announced their 2023 Social Media Industry Benchmark Report detailing everything a marketer needs to measure social media success against their competitors on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok across 14 major industries. The report features insights into how social media engagement has changed over the last year for these industries enabling the optimization of a company's marketing strategy in 2023.


