Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Proposed Settlement in the Impax Securities Litigation By JND Legal Administration, Impax Laboratories, Inc. Dec 27, 2021 Dec 27, 2021 Updated 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURTNORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA OAKLAND DIVISIONGREG FLEMING, Individually and on Behalfof All Others Similarly Situated,))Case No. 4:16-cv-06557-HSG)CLASS ACTIONPlaintiff,))SUMMARY NOTICEvs.))IMPAX LABORATORIES INC., et al.,))Defendants.)If you purchased or acquired Impax Laboratories, Inc. (now known as Impax Laboratories, LLC) ("Impax") Common Stock or 2% convertible Senior Notes from February 20, 2014 through August 9, 2016, inclusive (the "Class"), you could receive a payment from a class action settlement. Certain persons are excluded from the definition of the class as set forth in the stipulation of settlement.YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and Order of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, Oakland Division, that the above-captioned litigation (the "Litigation") has been certified as a class action for the purposes of settlement only and that a Settlement has been proposed for $33,000,000.00 in cash. A hearing will be held on March 31, 2022, 2:00 p.m. before the Honorable Haywood S. Gilliam, Jr., at the United States District Court, Northern District of California, Oakland Division, Oakland Courthouse, Courtroom 2 – 4th Floor, 1301 Clay Street, Oakland, CA 94612, for the purpose of determining whether: (1) the proposed Settlement should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable and adequate; (2) the proposed Plan of Allocation for distribution of the Settlement proceeds is fair, reasonable and adequate and therefore should be approved; and (3) the application of Lead Counsel for the payment of attorneys' fees and expenses from the Settlement Fund, including interest earned thereon, should be approved.IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE CLASS DESCRIBED ABOVE, YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY THE SETTLEMENT OF THE LITIGATION, AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO SHARE IN THE SETTLEMENT FUND. If you have not received a detailed Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action (the "Notice") and a copy of the Proof of Claim, you may obtain a copy of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator: Impax Securities Settlement, c/o JND Legal Administration, PO Box 91417, Seattle, WA 98111; 1-833-823-0051. You may also obtain copies of the Stipulation of Settlement, Notice and Proof of Claim at www.ImpaxSecuritiesSettlement.com.If you are a Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Proof of Claim by mail postmarked no later than March 21, 2022, or submit it online by that date. If you are a Class Member and do not submit a valid Proof of Claim, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, but you will still be bound by any judgment entered by the Court in this Litigation (including the releases provided for therein).To exclude yourself from the Class, you must mail a written request for exclusion so that it is received by March 4, 2022, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you are a Class Member and do not exclude yourself from the Class, you will be bound by any judgment entered by the Court in this Litigation (including the releases provided for therein) whether or not you submit a Proof of Claim. If you submit a written request for exclusion, you will have no right to recover money pursuant to the Settlement.Any objection to the proposed Settlement, the Plan of Allocation of Settlement proceeds, or the fee and expense application must be filed with the Court no later than March 4, 2022.PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, THE CLERK'S OFFICE, DEFENDANTS, OR DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE. If you have any questions about the Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement, you may contact Lead Counsel at the following address or by calling 1-800-449-4900:ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLPLUKE O. BROOKS655 West Broadway, Suite 1900San Diego, CA 92101or go to www.ImpaxSecuritiesSettlement.comBY ORDER OF THE COURTUNITED STATES DISTRICT COURTNORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIAOAKLAND DIVISION View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robbins-geller-rudman--dowd-llp-announces-proposed-settlement-in-the-impax-securities-litigation-301442366.htmlSOURCE JND Legal Administration 