LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Robert Wesnatt, a passionate student of history, a retired educator, a political analyst, a business motivator, has completed his new book "¡HUNDAN EL TITANIC!": a page-turning story based on a diary found inside a forgotten vault, decades after the ocean liner catastrophe took place. In this diary written by a man who cannot be named, he talks about a young officer who got himself entangled with a political dispute that took a lot of innocent lives. When the Titanic sank in 1912, was it really just an unfortunate tragedy? Who are the true heroes and the traitors?

