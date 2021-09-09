Root Sciences Announces Partnership with ExtractionTek Stainless (ETS) By Root Sciences Sep 9, 2021 Sep 9, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELFAIR, Wash., Sep. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Root Sciences and ExtractionTek Stainless (formerly ExtractionTek Solutions) have joined forces to provide industry leading extraction, distillation, and post-processing solutions to the market for cannabinoid applications.Root Sciences recognized that the equipment solutions manufactured by ExtractionTek Stainless would fit the processing needs of both ethanol and hydrocarbon extraction operators. Since their inception in 2011, ExtractionTek Stainless has been a major influencer in the extraction industry in numerous capacities, including safety, quality, efficiency, and services provided. ExtractionTek also provides U.S. STEEL. ENGINEER PEER-REVIEWED, ASME, C1D1, and 3-A SANITARY COMPLIANT equipment."Since 2015, Root Sciences has been at the forefront of providing end-to-end processing solutions to clients across the cannabis industry. As the industry continues to consolidate, Root Sciences recognized the need to partner with a knowledgeable and reputable manufacturer of hydrocarbon and ethanol extraction equipment. We have used ETS's hydrocarbon extractors at a sister facility for years and know the quality of the equipment and expertise of their team well. ETS was at the top of our partner list, and we're thrilled to formalize this relationship and expand our equipment offering to include ETS's solutions." -Forrest Didier, Chief Executive Officer, Root Sciences"We are delighted to be working with Root Sciences. Their reputation for providing premium end-to-end equipment solutions is unmatched. As the industry continues to seek complete lab equipment solutions and services, we knew that Root Sciences would be the ideal partner for helping to expand our client base in the hemp and cannabis industries."-Sean Winfield, Chief Marketing Officer, ExtractionTek StainlessAbout Root Sciences:Root Sciences is the global leader in the distribution of equipment and support services for processing facilities in the cannabis and hemp industries, providing premium extraction, distillation, and other post- processing technologies as well as business planning, lab/facility design, and consulting services. With over 400 systems in operation worldwide, Root Sciences has the expertise and premium equipment to meet throughput needs for any size facility or processing operation. For more information about Root Sciences and their new lines of equipment, please visit http://www.rootsciences.com.About ExtractionTek Stainless:Established in 2011, ExtractionTek Stainless produces quality-manufactured, safe, and efficient extraction machines, forging the paths needed for using light hydrocarbon, propane, and butane as solvents. ExtractionTek Stainless manufactures four hydrocarbon extraction machines ranging from 2 lbs. to 35 lbs. of source material capacity, delivering industry-leading processing speeds catering to a wide range of run sizes. ExtractionTek Solutions acquired Pinnacle Stainless in 2020 and became ExtractionTek Stainless. For information on ExtractionTek Stainless, visit http://www.extractiontek.com.Root Sciences on Social:LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rootsciences Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsciencesInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/rootsciencesTwitter: https://twitter.com/rootsciencesYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJwz_hjBGGEipB5F2AM605AWebsite: https://www.rootsciences.comMedia ContactLauren Hitt, Root Sciences, +1 206-452-1130, lauren@rootsciences.comFacebook SOURCE Root Sciences Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg Rodeo and Kittitas County Fair scheduleEllensburg celebrates return of Rodeo ParadeEllensburg school board seeks path to local controlSept. 6 blotter: Black bear walks by The BrickSept. 2 blotter: 'Worst nightmare'Ellensburg 16-year-old relases new song 'Royalty'4-H endowment lamb brings $14,000 at Friday's annual market saleLongtime rodeo writer Jon Guddat ready to move on to something elseEllensburg Rodeo returns to action in a big wayEllensburg district asked to defy mask mandate Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter