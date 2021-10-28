Root Sciences Announces Partnership with Tandem Technology By Root Sciences Oct 28, 2021 Oct 28, 2021 Updated 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELFAIR, Wash., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Root Sciences has been supplying premium extraction, distillation, and post-processing solutions to the commercial cannabis industry since 2016 and is proud to announce another addition to its end-to-end processing equipment lineup with Tandem Technology's terpene extractor systems.Tandem Technology's T-100 system allows terpenes to be directly evaporated from the biomass while minimizing in-process degradation of terpenes or biomass. After the initial cycle, biomass is removed and transferred to a conventional extractor to collect cannabinoids, along with the remaining terpenes and flavonoids. Significantly fewer terpenes are pulled off in downstream distillation and removing these terpenes before extraction provides both a more consistent and cleaner distillation yield as well as the ability to reintroduce select terpenes into final products."Tandem Technology is the leading innovator of terpene extractors. A key advantage of this technology is the opportunity for reintroduction of desirable terpenes into concentrates, vape carts, topicals, edibles, beverages, and more. Rather than utilize artificial flavors from non-cannabis sources, clients can reintroduce authentic cannabis-derived terpenes into these types of consumer products. We are excited to partner with Tandem Technology on these innovative solutions." -Forrest Didier, Chief Executive Officer, Root Sciences"Root Sciences' leadership in providing end-to-end equipment solutions for the cannabis and hemp industries makes them the ideal partner for Tandem Technology. They are not only a global distribution partner but provide valuable R&D insights for our product line and we are delighted to be working with them as we introduce this new line of equipment."-Kyle Kimmerle, President, Tandem TechnologyAbout Root Sciences:Root Sciences is the global leader in the distribution of equipment and support services for processing facilities in the cannabis and hemp industries, providing premium extraction, distillation, and other post-processing technologies as well as business planning and lab/facility design and consulting services. For more information about Root Sciences, please visit http://www.rootsciences.com.About Tandem Technology:Tandem Technology has been supplying the semiconductor industry (as NSI) with best-in-class equipment for over 20 years and is now bringing semiconductor-grade equipment to the cannabis and hemp industry. The first machine available to the market is the T-100 (Terpene Extractor) which is completely solvent-free. For more information about Tandem Technology, please visit http://www.tandem-tech.comRoot Sciences on Social:LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rootsciences Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsciencesInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/rootsciencesTwitter: https://twitter.com/rootsciencesYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJwz_hjBGGEipB5F2AM605AWebsite: https://www.rootsciences.comMedia ContactLauren Hitt, Root Sciences, +1 206-452-1130, lauren@rootsciences.com 