BELFAIR, Wash., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Root Sciences is pleased to announce its expansion into Thailand to support the growing cannabis and hemp industries.
Since 2016, Root Sciences has provided equipment solutions for over 500 clients across North America, South America, Europe, and beyond. Backed by years of hands-on experience in both growing and processing, the company is committed to helping businesses deliver top-tier products to their customers.
"The cannabis and hemp industries are growing rapidly, and we're committed to providing our customers with the best possible service," said the CEO of Root Sciences, Fadi Yashruti. "With our expanded capabilities, we can now support businesses worldwide as they enter this burgeoning market."
Root Sciences' first Thai customer was commissioned in May 2022 and their momentum has continued with several other customers coming on board last year, including Chaophya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital Foundation and Thai Leaf Biotechnology, both leaders in their fields. With additional installations already scheduled for 2023, the company is well-positioned to grow along with the rapidly expanding Thai market.
In new markets, it is crucial for companies to work with knowledgeable partners and quality equipment to ensure minimal time to market and maximum return on investment. As companies move into these markets, they need reliable partners who can provide support through all stages of growth. Root Sciences is the ideal partner for turning those plans into reality.
Root Sciences is the global leader in the distribution of end-to-end equipment and support services for processing facilities in the cannabis and hemp industries, providing premium extraction, distillation, and other post-processing technologies, as well as business planning and lab/facility design and consulting services.