Rooted School Vancouver today announced that it has opened enrollment for its Fall 2023 class of 9th graders at SW Washington's first ever public charter high school. Widely recognized as one of the most innovative high school models in the U.S., Rooted School's vision is to rapidly close America's wealth and inequality gap by connecting underserved and talented high school graduates with a college acceptance in one hand, and a job opportunity in the other. The school's curriculum gives students a proactive role in their future careers by teaching skills that are in-demand for today's most successful job sectors, with focus on technology.

VANCOUVER, Wash., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --


