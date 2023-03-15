Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


DirectTrust Privacy & Security accreditation ensures adherence to data processing standards and compliance with security infrastructure, integrity and trusted identity requirements

WASHINGTON, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RosettaHealth, an innovative and secure, big health data interoperability platform, announced today it has achieved full accreditation with the DirectTrust Privacy & Security program from DirectTrust.


Tags