DirectTrust Privacy & Security accreditation ensures adherence to data processing standards and compliance with security infrastructure, integrity and trusted identity requirements
WASHINGTON, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RosettaHealth, an innovative and secure, big health data interoperability platform, announced today it has achieved full accreditation with the DirectTrust Privacy & Security program from DirectTrust.
Direct Trusted Agent accreditation recognizes excellence in health data processing and transactions, and ensures compliance with industry-established standards, HIPAA regulations and the Direct Project. The DIRECTTRUST PRIVACY & SECURITY accreditation program accredits against HIPAA Privacy and Security requirements for organizations also pursuing DirectTrust accreditation as a Health Information Service Provider (HISP).
Through DirectTrust's comprehensive third-party review, RosettaHealth was evaluated in areas of privacy, security and confidentiality; technical performance; business practices and organizational resources as it relates to Directed exchange participants. In addition, DirectTrust reviewed the organization's process of managing and transferring protected health information and determined that the organization meets or exceeds all DirectTrust criteria and industry standards.
"The healthcare marketplace has an undeniable need for guidance and accountability on the secure and interoperable exchange of protected health information (PHI). Health Information Service Providers must carry out the responsibility for managing the intricate parts of the deployment of digital certificates for stakeholders to take advantage of Directed exchange of health information," said Lee Barrett, Commission Executive Director, DirectTrust. "We congratulate RosettaHealth who has established and upheld a superior level of trust for their stakeholders by achieving the highest standards in privacy, security and confidentiality."
RosettaHealth's HealthBus solution is a SaaS-based data transport platform, which normalizes and transports health events and records (EHRs) at scale across a variety of organizations such as hospitals, HIEs, and urgent and acute care systems. The platform allows for health data exchange over wide geographic areas at a fraction of the cost and effort of traditional methods.
"This accreditation reinforces our long-term commitment to security and privacy, which helps reinforces our vision of breaking down all health data exchange barriers," said Kevin Puscas, CTO of RosettaHealth. "We will continually focus on ensuring that the safe exchange of health data will lead to better care outcomes, and reduce overall costs."
About RosettaHealth
The RosettaHealth platform is making electronic health record exchange affordable and ubiquitous. Currently, more than 40 million health records move across the platform per month. The SaaS platform enables efficiencies, scale and ease not seen before in records exchange. For more information about RosettaHealth, please click here.
About DirectTrust
DirectTrust™ is a non-profit, vendor-neutral alliance initially created by and for participants in the Direct community, including Health Information Service Providers (HISPs), Certificate Authorities (CAs), Registration Authorities (RAs), healthcare providers, consumers/patients, and Health IT vendors. DirectTrust serves as a governance forum, trust community, standards organization, and accreditation body for persons and entities engaged in exchange utilizing the Direct Standard™, supported by DirectTrust's robust security and trust framework. The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices necessary to maintain security and trust within the Direct Secure Messaging community. DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information. To learn more, visit http://www.directtrust.org.
The DirectTrust Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission is a voluntary, standards development organization (SDO) established to develop standard criteria and accredit organizations that electronically exchange healthcare data. These entities include accountable care organizations, data registries, electronic health networks, EPCS vendors, e-prescribing solution providers, financial services firms, health information exchanges, health information service providers, management service organizations, medical billers, outsourced service providers, payers, practice management system vendors, third-party administrators and trusted networks. DirectTrust is an authorized HITRUST External Assessor, making it the only organization able to provide both DirectTrust Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission accreditation as well as to conduct HITRUST CSF assessment services.
Guided by peer evaluation, the DirectTrust accreditation process promotes quality service, innovation, cooperation and open competition in healthcare. To learn more, visit http://www.DirectTrust.org, contact Admin@DirectTrust.org, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Y ouTube.
