Bel-Air Shares How Grief Steered Him to Begin His Wholistic Wellbeing Journey

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 3, 2022 /CNW/ -- RoundGlass, a global Wholistic Wellbeing company dedicated to empowering people on their personal wellness journey, is featuring emerging artist Bel-Air in its latest Meditation Series video. The series can be found on the RoundGlass Living App, available for iPhone and Android users. Bel-Air shares how creating music is his personal meditation and how his Wholistic Wellbeing journey began as he coped with the grief of losing both his mother and brother.

Tags