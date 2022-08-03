...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND
EVENING...
...SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON AND EVENING...
.Winds will be breezy across the Kittitas Valley, the eastern
Columbia River Gorge, and the Lower Columbia Basin through
Wednesday. Winds in combination with low humidity will cause
rapid fire spread in dry grassy areas.
.Scattered thunderstorms with abundant lightning will develop
over portions of central and eastern Oregon Wednesday afternoon
and evening. Frequent lightning and strong outflow winds will be
the primary concerns for any new and existing fires. While some
storms may produce heavy rainfall, others may be drier in nature.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641,
WA690, AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of
Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will
create issues for fire control in dry grassy areas. Fires may
spread rapidly.
* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 25 mph with gusts around 30 to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Musical Artist Bel-Air Shares How the RoundGlass Living App Helped Him Through His Grief
Bel-Air Shares How Grief Steered Him to Begin His Wholistic Wellbeing Journey
BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 3, 2022 /CNW/ -- RoundGlass, a global Wholistic Wellbeing company dedicated to empowering people on their personal wellness journey, is featuring emerging artist Bel-Air in its latest Meditation Series video. The series can be found on the RoundGlass Living App, available for iPhone and Android users. Bel-Air shares how creating music is his personal meditation and how his Wholistic Wellbeing journey began as he coped with the grief of losing both his mother and brother.
The RoundGlass Living app provides a personal roadmap for people to start their Wholistic Wellbeing journey.
Originally from Orlando, Florida, Bel-Air knew from a very early age that music was a passion for him. While in high school and perfecting his music writing skills, the young Bel-Air recalls how one day his mother heard him singing "You Remind Me" by Usher and encouraged him to keep singing. Sadly, in 2014 his mother, who had always been his most fervent supporter, passed away, and not long after he also lost his brother. Just two months later Bel-Air was diagnosed with cancer. He continued working his 9-5 job and making music – which he calls his personal meditation – to help him stay focused. Cancer-free and back to good health, Bel-Air is working independently with Grammy Award-Winning music producers and remains upbeat about the positive impact he could make on the world with music.
RoundGlass founder, Sunny Singh commented, "We so appreciate Bel-Air sharing his personal losses and challenges to help us in our mission to empower people to start their Wholistic Wellbeing journey. His use of the RoundGlass Living app is a perfect example of why we created it. It's a tool for people to use for their personal focus areas. Whether it's grief, end-of-life challenges or just a desire to reach your full potential, our wellness app provides that assistance."
With over 1.7 million Instagram followers, Bel-Air is already an influencer and is on track to become a musical sensation. He has opened up for Young Thug, Jaquees, PeeWee Longway, Ty Dolla $, Gucci Mane, Bobby Shmurder, and Rich The Kid to name a few. He recently released a new song, "Hurt No More."