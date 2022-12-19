RCG_Logo

 Royal Caribbean Group

MIAMI, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) announced today that it has entered into a new partnership with iCON Infrastructure Partners VI, L.P. ("iCON VI")1, a fund advised by iCON Infrastructure LLP ("iCON Infrastructure" or "iCON") to develop strategic cruise port infrastructure in support of Royal Caribbean Group's robust growth plans.


