SEATTLE, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RushTranslate has been named the preferred translation provider by Rev as the company discontinues its translation services to focus on audio-based services including transcription, captions, and subtitles. Rev created this partnership to ensure its customers and translators had a smooth transition to another top-level translation provider.
In February, RushTranslate came to an agreement with Rev to onboard its entire network of professional translators in preparation for discontinuing its translation services. Rev is now referring its extensive customer list to RushTranslate for certified translation services and standard translation services. "I think RushTranslate would be a great fit for our customers," said Kelley Toker, Director of Operations for Rev. "We would like RushTranslate to be our only partner during this transition."
Over the last five years, RushTranslate has been a growing force in the document translation industry. Steadily gaining market share and building a reputation for delivering high-quality professional translation services on deadline and at low cost. This is possible through the use of technology to streamline the delivery of human-powered translation services.
Technology is critical for enabling RushTranslate to succeed but, ultimately, its dedicated team of professional translators is the backbone of the company. "We are very excited to have added an extensive number of talented translators to our roster through this partnership. This is a diverse set of translators that will further extend our capabilities across industries and we are confident they will continue the tradition of excellence that our current translators have begun," said Michael Bortscheller, Operations Manager for RushTranslate.
RushTranslate has recently expanded its business translation service offerings to include white label services, a document translation API, and third-party payment options to satisfy the demand as the base of business customers has expanded. Bortscheller continued, "Business customers have been a major growth driver for RushTranslate. We look forward to building upon the business relationships of clients that had formerly worked with Rev."
RushTranslate, a Seattle-based company founded in 2015, has a singular goal to provide top-quality translations, expedient turnaround, and competitive pricing. RushTranslate has developed an easy-to-use website, perfect for those that require only occasional document translation services while also having a full suite of features for high-volume business clients. RushTranslate has a diverse client base, servicing multinational corporations such as Exxon Mobile, BASF, and Kawasaki, government agencies such as the U.S. State Department, NASA, and NOAA, companies that cater to immigrants with legal and financial services such as Boundless and SimpleCitizen, and many more across all industries. For more information, please visit rushtranslate.com.
