Ryan Feit joins Fundhomes as Strategic Advisor and investor to fractionalize the real estate industry.
SEATTLE, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fundhomes announced this week that CEO and Founder of SeedInvest Ryan Feit joined their advisory board. Fundhomes is a fractional investing platform for real estate properties where investors can buy shares of individually acquired vacation rentals that are operated on their behalf to generate cash dividends, appreciation, and the tax benefits of being a part owner of the properties.
Ryan brings over 10 years of experience in the fractional investing space, having successfully built SeedInvest to over 700,000 investors and $465,000,000 dollars invested in their portfolio of companies. He worked closely with members of the SEC, FINRA, the White House, and the Treasury Department to pass the Jumpstart Our Business Startup act in 2012, creating Regulation CF and Regulation A crowdfunding as well as reducing reporting requirements for startups and small businesses that were looking to seek capital from the public. This effectively created the fractional investing industry and continues to allow millions of people across dozens of industries the ability to access investments that were never available to them before.
Since then Ryan has continued to lead the Equity Crowdfunding industry, co-founding the Crowdfunding Professional Association and serving on the board of the Crowdfund Intermediary Regulatory Advocates. In addition, he frequently serves as a subject matter expert on startup investing and the JOBS Act for the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post, CNBC, Fox Business, the Economist and the New York Times as well as a columnist for Fortune Magazine and Inc. Magazine. Ryan also received an MBA in Entrepreneurial Management from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a BBA in Finance and Accounting from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Fundhomes is excited about bringing Ryan to the team, "We feel Ryan is the best possible partner for us to continue to develop the Vacation Rental as a completely new form of security - and we are grateful that he believes in our mission to make Real Estate investing more accessible and more lucrative for every investor through crowdfunding." said Fundhomes CEO and Founder Ming Zhu.
Founded last year in 2022, Fundhomes has launched multiple vacation rental investment properties through private investors, and is waiting on their approval from the SEC for their Regulation A+ offering (which Ryan helped invent) to offer these properties to the general public.