Ryan Feit joins Fundhomes as Strategic Advisor and investor to fractionalize the real estate industry.

SEATTLE, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fundhomes announced this week that CEO and Founder of SeedInvest Ryan Feit joined their advisory board. Fundhomes is a fractional investing platform for real estate properties where investors can buy shares of individually acquired vacation rentals that are operated on their behalf to generate cash dividends, appreciation, and the tax benefits of being a part owner of the properties.


