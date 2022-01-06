SaaS Capital Raises $128 Million Fourth Fund By SaaS Capital Jan 6, 2022 Jan 6, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE and COLUMBUS, Ohio and CINCINNATI, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SaaS Capital, the leading provider of growth debt to software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies, today announced that it has closed its fourth fund with $128 million in limited partner commitments. This fund follows its successful predecessors in pursuing a highly focused strategy, solely serving growth-stage, private, B2B software companies looking for an alternative to dilutive equity capital.SaaS Capital has closed its fourth fund with $128 million in limited partner commitments."The stage of growth from $1 million to $20 million in annual recurring revenue is incredibly value-creating for founders and shareholders of SaaS companies," says Rob Belcher, managing director. "SaaS Capital's recurring revenue-based credit facilities provide access to significant and flexible growth capital to companies in this phase, without the need for management to give up equity or control. To date, we have provided over $200 million in growth debt to nearly 100 companies, helping those that have since exited realize over $1.7 billion in value to shareholders. With this new, larger fund, we are poised to support even more companies accelerate growth in an equity-efficient manner." Existing partners Rob Belcher and Steve Jaffee are also pleased to announce the addition of two new managing directors to the company. Columbus-based Stephanie Fortener and Seattle-based Randall Lucas join SaaS Capital with the launch of Fund IV. Mr. Jaffee and Ms. Fortener were previously partners in the successful early-stage SaaS lending platform Dreadnought Capital, which folds under the umbrella of SaaS Capital with this new fund, and Mr. Lucas brings over twenty years of equity investing, alternative lending, and entrepreneurship experience to the team. "We are sincerely grateful to our amazing Limited Partners, many of whom have supported us for over ten years and in all prior funds," said Mr. Jaffee. "Their trust in us and our platform is evident in the fact that we surpassed our target amount of $100 million, and even our 'hard' cap of $125 million. With the larger fund and team, we are excited to accelerate the SaaS Capital mission."About SaaS CapitalFounded as a specialty lender in 2007 with nearly 100 SaaS companies funded to date, SaaS Capital has operated private credit funds since 2012. SaaS Capital is also known for its annual survey of private SaaS companies, which fuels an extensive research and writing practice on metrics of comparable SaaS businesses, along with its publication of the SaaS Capital Index™, a data-driven guide to the valuation metrics that financial markets apply to the industry.SaaS Capital lends $2M to $20M to B2B SaaS companies with $2M in ARR and up, registered and banked in the US, Canada, or UK. Companies do not need to be venture-backed, nor do they need to be profitable. www.saas-capital.com ContactRob Belcherrbelcher@saas-capital.com 303-870-9529 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saas-capital-raises-128-million-fourth-fund-301454600.htmlSOURCE SaaS Capital Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOne in Four Americans Plans a Mental Health New Year's Resolution for 2022Jan. 3 blotter: Ice skating on Naneum PondGallery One executive director Monica Miller selected as the Daily Record Person of the YearTOP 10- No. 1- Fentanyl overdose deaths put community on edgeCare Connect provides aid to people in quarantineCWU Police add Tesla patrol car to fleetEllensburg-based doctor receives state sanctions for allegedly issuing illegitimate mask/vaccine exemptionsMarjory Helgeson has seen a lot of changes over the past centuryDec. 29 blotterCity council appoints Nancy Lillquist as mayor Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter