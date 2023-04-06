Saavedra Law Firm Logo

Saavedra Law Firm Logo

 By Saavedra Law Firm, PLC

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Attorney Saavedra Continues to be Honored for Exceptional Legal Representation in Arizona

PHOENIX, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Saavedra Law Firm, PLC, is proud to announce its founder, Freddy Saavedra, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star for Personal Injury for the fifth consecutive year.


Tags