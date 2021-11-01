Safe House Project Awards $333,00 to Support Healing for Domestic Sex Trafficking Survivors By Safe House Project Nov 1, 2021 Nov 1, 2021 Updated 24 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Marley House, run by the HerCampaign in Montana launched in 2021 with the help of Safe House Project By Safe House Project Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe House Project, a leading anti-trafficking non-profit committed to combating domestic sex trafficking, awards $333,000 to help American trafficking victims receive restorative care following their escape.Trafficking survivors are in need of restorative care services to help them heal and begin their lives free of victimization. Without a safe place to go and heal upon escape, 80% of victims will end up back in traffickers' hands."With the spread of COVID-19, the world stopped, but traffickers did not. As trafficking reports increased 40%, safe homes were closing their doors due to lack of funding. This left survivors with even fewer places to go when they escaped," said Brittany Dunn, Safe House Project COO, "Our work could not stop just because the world had." Safe House Project awards grants to 14 programs across 12 states this year, funding new beds for survivors through each step of the healing process, including emergency, long term, and transitional programs. These beds in residential restorative care give survivors access to safety, medical and therapeutic services, and wraparound services that allow them to heal from the trauma they have endured."Restorative care homes give survivors the chance to feel safe and like they are a part of a family or community that believes in them, often for the first time in their lives, while giving them the services they need to heal, rebuild, and feel that a new life of freedom is possible," said Alia Dewees, Safe House Project's Director of Aftercare Development."Safe House Project has once again answered the call to support those providing vital services to survivors of human trafficking," said Bill Woolf, former Director of Human Trafficking Programs, US Department of Justice, "During my time with the Department of Justice, we struggled to provide sufficient housing to meet the needs of victims exiting their exploitative scenarios. With Safe House Project's generous grant dollars, safe homes will be opened up to allow survivors to heal, grow, and regain their autonomy while helping fill a much needed gap."To date Safe House Project has expanded the national capacity of safe house programs and supported the launch of 272 beds by funding and mentoring new and expanding safe homes, and has a vision to see a safe house network established in every state."As we strive to grow and offer the best services to survivors, we lean on our community to stand with us," said Dan Emr, Worthwhile Wear Founder and Executive Director, "Safe House Project has taken an active role by investing in this important work."About Safe House Project Established in 2017, Safe House Project, is a national nonprofit uniting communities across America to end domestic sex trafficking. Safe House Project's mission is two-fold: increase survivor identification beyond one percent and accelerate safe house capacity and development across America. Safe housing and restorative care is critical to ending the cycle of victimization. To learn more about the Safe House Project, visit SafeHouseProject.org.Media Contact:Kristi Wells202.596.2073322608@email4pr.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/safe-house-project-awards-333-00-to-support-healing-for-domestic-sex-trafficking-survivors-301412319.htmlSOURCE Safe House Project Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg City Council candidate takes job in FerndaleEllensburg transplant creates dessert company to great fanfareIs Crazy Mamie still wandering the streets of EllensburgLetter: Communism is alive and well in Washington stateHaunted Home Tour marches on in its second year much to the joy of the communityEllensburg Night Market offers a unique opportunity to shop this holiday seasonIn the TV spotlight: Episode of "The College Tour" filmed on CWU campusOct. 28 blotter: Drugs in water meter boxEllensburg United Methodist Church will host the Cold Weather Shelter this yearOct. 29 blotter: Vehicles not stopping for pedestrians ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter