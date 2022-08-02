Support Local Journalism


New INRIX school zone study highlights Safety View's sophisticated cloud-based analytics capabilities designed for Vision Zero plans and Safe Streets and Roads for All program

DETROIT and KIRKLAND, Wash., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, General Motors (NYSE: GM) and INRIX Inc., a world leader in mobility analytics and connected car services, announced that Safety View by GM Future Roads & INRIX is now widely available to transportation planners nationwide. The cloud-based application provides transportation officials with critical insights using crash, vehicle, vulnerable road user (VRU), and U.S. Census data, to help prioritize and measure the effectiveness of roadway safety projects and their impact on communities.

