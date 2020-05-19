SEATTLE, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Hacker, the top destination for sales education and career acceleration, today launched a new interactive community for sales professionals. The Sales Hacker community provides an educational and interactive hub to help sales professionals grow expertise, share knowledge, and develop professionally by learning from their peers and industry leaders.
"I am thrilled to launch this community to sales professionals around the globe," said Max Altschuler, founder of Sales Hacker and vice president of marketing at Outreach. "In today's remote environment, resources that keep us connected, foster idea-sharing and open dialogue are increasingly important. This is exactly what Sales Hacker is designed to do. Sales professionals from all backgrounds and experience levels can come together and learn from each other to ultimately bring more success to their organizations and grow as leaders."
Sales Hacker was acquired by the number one sales engagement platform, Outreach, in August 2018, and is the leading destination for sales professionals to stay up-to-date on the latest trends in the world of sales.
"The sales industry is at a very important crossroads. Now more than ever, we need spaces where we share ideas, learn from each other, and grow in areas that will advance our businesses," said Manny Medina, CEO and co-founder of Outreach. "Sales Hacker has always been the place to learn about what's happening in the industry - now sales professionals can take that one step further by sparking conversations and inspiring each other with their unique approach to improving their sales skills. These are the conversations that are going to help shape the modern sales process."
Sales Hacker touts more than 166,000 diverse sales professionals and members and has more than 500 contributing authors providing expertise. Now, in addition to the existing industry news and educational resources like webinars, blogs, and events that Sales Hacker provides, the new community features:
- Discussion Threads: Community members can launch discussion threads to get advice, feedback, and ideas from fellow community members and sales experts. These threads allow for a lively discussion between sales professionals of all backgrounds and levels of expertise, fostering engagement within the community.
- Professional Profiles: Community members can create profiles to advance their professional development and develop connections. Profiles showcase interests, display engagement metrics, and aggregate industry news and information in an easy-to-read feed. Members can also follow authors and other members to build their professional community.
- Channels: Community members can view news, discussion threads, and information through channels tailored to selling focus areas including sales development, sales engagement, sales operations, and sales "closers" (aka executives charged with closing deals).
- Career Development Content & Trends: Community members have access to the latest news and industry trends, and can grow their skills through carefully curated webinars, sales training, sales templates, and blog posts.
- Direct Messaging: Community members will be able to directly connect with each other with private messaging.
Sales Hacker has designed this community to provide a trusted space for sales professionals to get help, ask questions, and grow together. Read more in Sales Hacker's community guidelines.
