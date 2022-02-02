BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sales Talent, Inc., a leading SaaS, and B2B sales recruiting firm announced today that they have won Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to their clients and candidates for the 3rd year in a row. Presented in partnership with Indeed, and Talent.com, ClearlyRated's ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is earned by less than two percent of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada.
Sales Talent received a Net Promoter® Score of 100% from their Clients, almost 4x higher than the industry's average of 29% in 2021.
Sales Talent received a Net Promoter® Score of 93.5% from their candidates, more than 4x the industry's average of 18% in 2020.
"I am so proud of the Threepeat and our amazing team of talented recruiters. This award validates all of their hard work and confirms that we live up to our pledge to "Deliver Value" to our clients and candidates," said Chris Carlson, President of Sales Talent, Inc.
"Winners of the 2022 Best of Staffing award have demonstrated their commitment to delivering exceptional service, even as Covid-19 has forced them to reimagine and rebuild their approach to business," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have kept the client, talent, and employee experience at the heart of their business strategy, and it's my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2022 Best of Staffing winners alongside feedback from their actual clients on ClearlyRated.com!"
About Sales Talent
Sales Talent, Inc. places sales reps, sales engineers, and sales leaders with leading technology, SaaS, and general B2B companies in the US and Canada. We specialize in delivering passive, top sales performers to growing, dynamic companies that are leaders in their field.
About ClearlyRated
Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.