WASHINGTON, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The ALS Association celebrates the accomplishment of San Diego State University assistant men's basketball coach Mark Fisher, who will become the first known person living with ALS to coach in a Final Four. Mark was diagnosed with ALS in 2011 and has been serving as an assistant coach for the Aztecs since 2001.


