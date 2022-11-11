Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


As inflation hits a 40-year high and the cost of essential goods skyrockets, many hard-working Americans are pinching pennies just to put food on the table, leading them to cut back on pricier healthy foods in favor of lower quality options that are not only less expensive but also less nutritious.

SEATTLE, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As inflation hits a 40-year high and the cost of essential goods skyrockets, many hard-working Americans are pinching pennies just to put food on the table, leading them to cut back on pricier healthy foods in favor of lower quality options that are not only less expensive but also less nutritious. Unfortunately, the problem with low-quality foods is that they often lack the nutrients necessary for our bodies to function properly, which can worsen the gastrointestinal symptoms of the estimated 64 to 70 million Americans affected by digestive diseases(1).


Tags