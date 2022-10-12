(PRNewsfoto/SanMar)

Sets ambitious, company-wide target to cut carbon emissions

ISSAQUAH, Wash., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SanMar Corporation, a leading supplier of wholesale accessories and apparel, today announced the approval of its science-based target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in line with climate science. In partnership with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), SanMar has set a company-wide target to meet the SBTi's most ambitious temperature pathway to limit warming to 1.5°C and prevent the worst impacts of climate change.

