 By SanMar, PARKDALE MILLS

ISSAQUAH, Wash., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SanMar Corporation, a leading supplier of wholesale accessories and apparel, today announced a major investment in the Mhotivo School in Choloma, Honduras. In partnership with the W. Duke Kimbrell Family Foundation, an affiliate of Parkdale Mills, the funds will support the addition of 22 classrooms, a computer lab, and additional administrative offices to help increase enrollment by 600 additional students.

