SEATTLE, 1 de diciembre de 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- En 1897, el periódico The Sun publicó una respuesta enfática a la carta de una niña: "Si Virginia, Santa Claus existe. Ciertamente, él existe igual que existe el amor, la generosidad y la devoción, y como tú sabes, estas emociones abundan y contribuyen a las más grandes bellezas y alegrías de la vida." Tan cierto hoy como siempre, el espíritu de la Navidad ofrece esperanza e inspiración para permanecer en la lista de niños buenos durante todo el año. Pero ¿Qué significa esto?

¿Santa realmente sabe quién hace travesuras? ¿Qué se necesita para permanecer en su lista de niños buenos? Desde la punta de su nariz hasta la punta de sus pies, Santa sabe que todos los niños son buenos. Todos tenemos días malos a veces. Cuando cometas errores, pide disculpas y trata de no cometer el mismo error de nuevo. Santa nos recuerda la importancia de compartir lo mejor de nosotros con todo ser viviente. Eso es lo que significa estar en la lista buena todos los días.

Dicen que hay que ver para creer: desde  el 2016,  familias regresan a VisitWithSanta.com año tras año para ver a Santa. Fundada con el propósito de cautivar y compartir el espíritu navideño durante todo el año a través de visitas gratuitas en primavera, verano y otoño con Santa Claus. Así como también visitas a un precio razonable durante la temporada navideña. Nuestra plataforma patentada ofrece encantadoras videollamadas en vivo con Papá Noel desde la comodidad y seguridad de tu hogar. Las visitas son un regalo maravilloso para familias, colegas, clientes y niños de todas las edades. VisitWithSanta.com deleita al niño en todos nosotros y nos inspira a brindar lo mejor de nosotros con todos.

Acerca de VisitWithSanta.com

VisitWithSanta.com, una empresa familiar que apoya a nuestros vecinos lejanos y cercanos desde el 2016, despierta la bondad y la magia navideña, fomentando una creencia duradera al invitar a familias a disfrutar de una cálida conversación con Santa Claus. Después de tu visita, podrás compartir tu vídeo de recuerdo con amigos y familiares. Ir desde el regazo de Santa Claus a tu computadora, tableta o teléfono es fácil, económico y contribuye positivamente al mundo. Obtén más información en media@VisitWithSanta.com o síguenos en  TikTok, Facebook o Instagram.

