Santiago F. Medina's new book "Y entonces vendrá el fin...Pero qué si ya sucedió?..." is a comprehensive read meant to straighten the events and statements of God's word that are not explained well By Page Publishing Sep 20, 2021 Sep 20, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Y entonces vendrá el fin ... Pero qué si ya sucedió?... By Page Publishing Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HOUSTON, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Santiago F. Medina, a Pastor at Iglesia Visión Global, a Bachelor of Theology graduate; has completed his new book "Y entonces vendrá el fin...Pero qué si ya sucedió?...": a firm and coherent piece that makes believers dig more into the true meaning in God's Word that has been taken out of context for centuries now. The author offers a new perspective on the great tribulation and reveals that the Lord has already come spiritually and is now living in the hearts of those who genuinely believe Him. The author also bravely clears the misconception in the topics such as the Rapture, the Eternal Life, and the Eternal Kingdom of God.Medina shares, "In this book the author tries to remove the myths and fiction from many of the important issues for believers in Christ that have circulated in the congregations for years and it seems that no one wants to dare to speak what the scripture says about it, because doing so is going against the already established belief system. Here you will find what the myth says and what the writing says (in the light of the same scriptures) because 'We can do nothing against the truth but for the truth.'"Published by Page Publishing, Santiago F. Medina's thought-provoking takes on the real context of the Bible may earn him mockery, however, he uses every bit of courage he has to bring out the Bible's true message, instead of the myth and fiction circulated by the church. He is not afraid of the criticisms for he knows that he has the truth right by his side.Readers who wish to experience this perceptive work can purchase "Y entonces vendrá el fin...Pero qué si ya sucedió?..." online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708. About Page Publishing: Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1628988/Santiago_F__Medina.jpgSOURCE Page Publishing 