Santos Álvarez's new book "El árbol, la vida y la tierra" is an enlightening publication that encourages everyone to value all the things that God has provided for mankind By Page Publishing Sep 22, 2021 Sep 22, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email El árbol, la vida y la tierra By Page Publishing Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Santos Álvarez, a woman from El Salvador who migrated to United States with her husband, a community activist, a composer and writer; has completed her new book "El árbol, la vida y la tierra": a fascinating read which purpose is to ignite awareness towards the current situation of the planet that God has created through His glory. In this work, the author presents the connection of humans to nature, and how their actions affect each other. Humans who continuously neglect the planet by throwing trash everywhere, creating experiments and inventions, and cutting down trees for their own personal gain will lead to catastrophic calamities in the future.Alvarez writes, "We were very lucky to have the world for everyone, but by neglecting it we are losing it more and more every day. If possible, man has to learn to care for nature and the earth." Published by Page Publishing, Santos Álvarez's powerful literary work is a call to action against the climate crisis. She hopes that through this read, a lot of people will engage in the fight for a cleaner future. God has created a wonderful world for His beloved children, and it is their duty to protect the land.This book wishes to inspire the readers in reconnecting with the planet and saving the only home God has provided.Readers who wish to experience this deeply informative work can purchase "El árbol, la vida y la tierra" online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708. About Page Publishing: Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1630058/Santos_A_lvarez.jpgSOURCE Page Publishing 