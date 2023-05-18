Support Local Journalism


REI sale runs May 19-29 and celebrates its 85-year legacy

SEATTLE, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op kicks off its 85th anniversary with the return of its biggest sale of the year. REI's Anniversary Sale runs May 19 – 29 with major savings on favorite outdoor gear and apparel brands that inspire outdoor adventures all summer. The sale includes deals for everyone, with the deepest savings and special product offers available just for co-op members, including savings on all REI Co-op brand gear, clothing, footwear and bikes.


