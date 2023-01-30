Support Local Journalism


Grill'd partners with Sea Forest and the University of New England in a World-First Eco-Friendly Grass & Seaweed-Fed Beef Burger

SYDNEY and MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, healthy burger restaurant chain Grill'd is rolling out a world-first sustainable, grass-fed beef Gamechanger; made from black angus cattle that produce up to two-thirds less methane emissions than regular cattle.


