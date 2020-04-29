SEATTLE, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Saykara, creator of the first ambient AI voice assistant for medical exam room conversations, today announced it has added a telehealth on-ramp to make remote patient care easier than ever. AI-powered voice assistant 'Kara' can now assist physicians from within Zoom video conference calls, documenting telehealth visits and anticipating provider's needs to make the shift to virtual healthcare as smooth as possible. Kara is also now free for practitioners handling cases of COVID-19, in support of healthcare providers on the front lines of the coronavirus public health crisis.
Saykara has integrated its AI voice assistant Kara with Zoom to create a telehealth on-ramp through a full Zoom integration. Kara can now manage scheduling, notifications and reminders to patients and give healthcare providers an elegantly simple way to monitor their calendar of appointments, with the ability to launch a Zoom patient visit with a single click. Kara is fully functional within Zoom, automatically working in the background at the start of each audio or video conference patient visit to capture the entire virtual patient exam. No additional hardware or devices required.
Kara helps providers adapt to virtual visits by allowing them to focus completely on their patients, handling the challenges of a remote care workflow with ease. During the virtual visit, Kara's ambient AI technology works silently in the background to pick up signals in the provider-patient exam conversation as well as to detect key aspects of the patient history and any associated clinical orders or patient instructions. Kara captures the entire remote exam conversation, documents relevant information in the patient's chart and learns from every physician-patient interaction to adapt to create a better exam experience - whether in person, on the phone or via video conference. The AI algorithms powering Kara are constantly learning, giving doctors increasingly accurate, speedy and sophisticated assistance.
Kara automatically updates notes and patient records so that the clinician doesn't have to spend any additional time after-hours entering information into the EHR and that nothing is missed for billing purposes. Kara works seamlessly with all major EHR platforms and is fully HIPAA-compliant.
Kara for Telehealth
Streamlined Remote Care: Kara voice assistant gets providers up and running quickly via Zoom by:
- Managing patient appointments, including patient notifications and reminders via email and text message
- Starting virtual visits via Zoom video conference or phone call with a single tap to join; no additional sign-ins, downloads or devices required
- AI voice assistant fully functional from within a Zoom audio or video call
Reduced Staff Stress: Kara AI voice assistant lightens the workload of virtual visits, using ambient AI technology to:
- Avoid tech intrusion, allowing providers to speak naturally with patients whether on a Zoom video conference or phone call and focus on setting patients at ease (no intrusive voice commands or logistical tech hassles)
- Empowering staff to spend quality time with the patient during a virtual visit by eliminating note-taking distraction, providing the confidence that no relevant information will be accidentally omitted from a patient's chart
- Eliminate after-hours charting, saving staff hours every day to properly recharge and rest with the knowledge that fully documented exams can be billed properly
Kara Free for COVID-19
Kara is free for all potential cases of COVID-19. In offering Kara free-of-charge for COVID-19, Saykara aims to reduce provider workload by:
- Expediting the care of patients being screened or treated for COVID-19 with standardized documentation templates that allow providers to complete patient visits as quickly and easily as possible
- Completely eliminating the need for doctors, nurses or PAs to spend time documenting patient visits, either during a patient encounter or afterward
- Provide an intuitive telehealth on-ramp for providers to continue to provide care remotely while complying with social distancing orders, mitigating the impact of PPE shortages and protecting their health
"We want Kara to be as helpful as possible during this rapid pivot to virtual care," said Harjinder Sandhu, CEO, Saykara. "The Zoom integration allows Kara to ease the transition, adapting and anticipating the needs of physicians so that they can continue to provide the best patient care possible while enjoying the smoothest workflow experience possible, regardless of whether or not they are in the same room as the patient."
Launched in 2015 by experienced healthcare vets who previously were among the pioneers of speech recognition and machine learning in healthcare, today Saykara serves 25 healthcare organizations, including Providence Saint Joseph Hospital, Swedish Medical Group, Providence Kadlec, Hancock Hospital, MultiCare Health System and OrthoIndy Hospital.
About Saykara
Saykara has introduced healthcare's first fully ambient and autonomous AI-powered virtual assistant, seamlessly supporting physicians through all aspects of the patient encounter. Kara simplifies the clinical documentation process, reduces physician burnout, bringing joy back to patient visits. Saykara automates critical workflows and provides smart and scalable solutions for healthcare organizations, regardless of specialty. The team combines deep clinical and tech experience to provide a unique approach that offers customers an affordable, high-quality, personalized experience from day one. Visit www.saykara.com, @SaykaraHealth or email info@saykara.com for more information.
