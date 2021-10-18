SBLive Sports Announces Partnership with Sports Illustrated Media Group By SBLive Sports, Sports Illustrated Media Group, The Arena Group Oct 18, 2021 Oct 18, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SBLive Sports announces partnership with Sports Illustrated Media Group. By SBLive Sports, Sports Illustrated Media Group, The Arena Group Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SPOKANE, Wash., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SBLive Sports (www.scorebooklive.com), the fastest-growing high school sports media company in the nation, has entered into a partnership with The Arena Group under the fastest-growing sports media property globally, Sports Illustrated Media Group.After emerging as a leading destination for high school sports fans in California, Texas, Washington, Mississippi, Arkansas, Georgia, Oregon and other states, SBLive Sports is joining the collective vertical of online sports brands anchored by Sports Illustrated, recently ranked No. 6 across Comscore sports media with more than 42 million monthly users. SBLive's original content includes national football and basketball rankings, athlete of the week features across more than a dozen states, podcasts, player profiles and more. Moving to The Arena Group's platform with content management tools and audience and brand engagement features will benefit the site's reach."SBLive's vision has been to serve high school sports fans timely, high-quality content with a combination of technology, professional journalism and photography. We believe this partnership with Sports Illustrated will help us reach millions of fans, players and coaches under-served by existing media options," said Dan Beach, SBLive Sports Founder & CEO. "Further, we see SI and SBLive teams collaborating to create exciting, new features for fans to consume each week."About SBLive Sports:SBLive Sports (formerly known as Scorebook Live) is a tech-based sports media property with a focus on the high school and youth sports market. SBLive partners with state high school associations, athletic directors, coaches, content partners and brands to deliver sports fans with timely and relevant content to their mobile phones, desktop and social media platforms.Download the SBLive App Today: https://scorebooklive.com/sblive-appAbout Sports Illustrated:Sports Illustrated (SI) is an unparalleled and influential leader recognized for shaping modern culture and uniting athletes, teams and fans worldwide. SI's award-winning media enterprise brings powerful storytelling to life across platforms ranging from Emmy-winning video to the monthly print magazine with a 67-year heritage. Get in-depth features, probing profiles, and iconic and beloved photography from the best writers and photojournalists in the game at SI.com. In July, the American Society of Magazine Editors announced that SI won Best Sports and Fitness Cover in their 2021 contest with "Empty Arena." About The Arena Group:The Arena Group creates dynamic, digital destinations that delight consumers with stories and news about the things they love – their favorite sports teams, the inside scoop on personal finance, and the latest on lifestyle essentials. The company's robust media ecosystem brings together consumers, publishers and advertisers while harnessing the authority of trusted brands and the editorial prowess of leading writers and editors. For more on best-in-class capabilities in direct sales and programmatic advertising, data, SEO, social, and operations, visit www.thearenagroup.net.Media Contact:Ben Shermanben@scorebooklive.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sblive-sports-announces-partnership-with-sports-illustrated-media-group-301402536.htmlSOURCE SBLive Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg police make arrest in overdose death of Lauren LarsonOct. 11 blotter: Cougar kills a goatKittitas County Fair livestock sale sets recordEllensburg Police make arrest in controlled substance homicideLetter: Requesting local physicians do research on IvermectinKittitas County Sheriff's Office looks at path forward amidst fentanyl epidemicElection 2021: Candidates seek Ellensburg City Council seatsMultiple events planned at the fairgrounds SaturdayOct. 13 blotter: Feces and note left in mailboxWomen in Business: Choices, sacrifices involved in running a business Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter