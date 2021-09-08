ScaleOut Software Founder and CEO to Speak at Global IoT Tech Expo By ScaleOut Software Sep 8, 2021 Sep 8, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ScaleOut Software CEO and Founder, Dr. William Bain, will present a virtual session titled, "Real-Time Device Tracking with Digital Twins" during a series of talks on IoT digital infrastructure at the Global IoT Tech Expo presented by TechEx.The fifth annual IoT Tech Expo Global is the leading event for IT professionals looking to learn about innovations that can provide a competitive advantage, improve customer experience, increase operational efficiencies, reduce costs and drive revenue growth.WHAT: The complex web of communicating devices that surrounds us needs intelligent, real-time device tracking to extract its full benefits. Conventional streaming analytics architectures have not kept up with the growing demands of IoT. In this virtual event, Dr. William Bain will discuss how a new software technology called "in-memory computing with digital twins" can address this challenge, and independently track and analyze millions of IoT devices, provide feedback in milliseconds, and continuously visualize aggregated statistics every few seconds – finally enabling IoT to deliver on its promises. WHEN: Monday, September 13 from 11:30–11:40 a.m. BSTWHERE: Register to join the Virtual – IoT Tech Expo for free hereAbout ScaleOut SoftwareFounded in 2003, ScaleOut Software develops leading-edge software that delivers scalable, highly available, in-memory computing and streaming analytics technologies to a wide range of industries. ScaleOut Software's in-memory computing platform enables operational intelligence by storing, updating, and analyzing fast-changing, live data so that businesses can capture perishable opportunities before the moment is lost. It has offices in Bellevue, Washington and Beaverton, Oregon. Follow ScaleOut Software on LinkedIn and Twitter.Media ContactBrendan Hughes, RH Strategic for ScaleOut Software, +1 (206) 403-5994, ScaleOutPR@rhstrategic.com SOURCE ScaleOut Software Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg Rodeo and Kittitas County Fair scheduleSept. 2 blotter: 'Worst nightmare'Ellensburg celebrates return of Rodeo ParadeEllensburg school board seeks path to local controlSept. 6 blotter: Black bear walks by The BrickEllensburg district asked to defy mask mandate4-H endowment lamb brings $14,000 at Friday's annual market saleSept. 1 blotter: Man attacked while mowingEllensburg Rodeo returns to action in a big wayKittitas School District will not police the mask mandate Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter