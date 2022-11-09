Support Local Journalism


Enables Scalable Caching for Cloud-Based Java Applications to Boost Performance, Reliability, and Ease of Use

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ScaleOut Software today introduced a new Java client API for its distributed caching platform, ScaleOut StateServer, adding important new features and reliability improvements for developing modern, Java-based web applications. Designed with cloud-based deployments and flexibility in mind, the Java client API can be used within any web application and independent of any framework. This means that organizations can easily incorporate the ScaleOut client API within their existing application architectures.


