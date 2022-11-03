Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Science Safety, Inc., a leader in science, STEAM, CTE, and lab safety education, is offering a free methanol safety module to all Virginia schools, in response to the accident in Dinwiddie High School in Dinwiddie County, Virginia where several students and a teacher were injured.


