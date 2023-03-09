Support Local Journalism


New e-commerce add-on Biotech Store allows lab suppliers to seamlessly link their lab and inventory management with a secure online store on their company website, driving revenue and streamlining operations with real-time inventory updates.

KITCHENER and ONTARIO, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scispot, the creator of the best tech stack for modern biotech companies, has launched Biotech Store™, an e-commerce add-on for Scispot's Labsheets, allowing biostartups, CROs, and biotech suppliers to turn their inventory or catalog into a secure online store. Revenue is an essential part of growing a company. However, many biotech companies lack the resources and expertise needed to set up a secure e-commerce platform. Biotech Store is a secure, customizable e-commerce platform that connects Scispot's Labsheets with a suite of 3rd party apps, including Shopify and WooCommerce. This e-commerce add-on allows companies to seamlessly link their lab and inventory management with an online store on their company website - all from their Scispot account.


