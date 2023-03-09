New e-commerce add-on Biotech Store allows lab suppliers to seamlessly link their lab and inventory management with a secure online store on their company website, driving revenue and streamlining operations with real-time inventory updates.
KITCHENER and ONTARIO, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scispot, the creator of the best tech stack for modern biotech companies, has launched Biotech Store™, an e-commerce add-on for Scispot's Labsheets, allowing biostartups, CROs, and biotech suppliers to turn their inventory or catalog into a secure online store. Revenue is an essential part of growing a company. However, many biotech companies lack the resources and expertise needed to set up a secure e-commerce platform. Biotech Store is a secure, customizable e-commerce platform that connects Scispot's Labsheets with a suite of 3rd party apps, including Shopify and WooCommerce. This e-commerce add-on allows companies to seamlessly link their lab and inventory management with an online store on their company website - all from their Scispot account.
"Many of our customers needed a platform to sell their lab products or research services. With Biotech Store, companies can now use Scispot to manage their lab data, production data, inventory, and online store, all in the same platform," said Guru Singh, Founder and CEO, Scispot.
Scispot updates inventory levels in real-time based on production and sales. When a company produces a product at the bench using a protocol template, Scispot automatically updates inventory levels. The inventory is similarly updated when a customer places an order and when that order is shipped. This real-time, automated inventory management means companies always have up-to-date information on inventory levels so they can track progress and milestones, and forecast production needs.
Scispot's Biotech Store has been adopted by several reagent manufacturers, human biological sample providers, and microbiome kit suppliers, including IgnyteBio, a prominent provider of human immune samples. "We used Scispot to set up our online shop, connect our R&D, operational, and commercial data, and automate repetitive workflows," said Ponni Anand, CEO, IgnyteBio. "Having all our data in one platform has made every aspect of our company more efficient."
ABOUT SCISPOT
Scispot is a Y Combinator-backed life science informatics company based in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. Scispot has created the best tech stack to help modern biostartups become efficient, scalable TechBio companies. Scispot's toolkit makes biotech R&D templatizable and programmable, so companies can automate lab management, centralize data, make workflows repeatable, and comply with regulatory guidelines. To learn more, please visit http://www.scispot.com.