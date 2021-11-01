Scott A. Babin, DDS and Associates Featured as a 2021 Top Patient Rated Edmonds Dentist by Find Local Doctors By Scott A. Babin, DDS and Associates Nov 1, 2021 Nov 1, 2021 Updated 34 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EDMONDS, Wash., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Providing the very best in comprehensive dentistry, Scott A. Babin, DDS and Associates is located at 7631 212th St SW #109C in Edmonds, WA. This practice has recently earned the title of 2021 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors. Find Local Doctors is a trusted online directory that helps consumers easily locate exceptional, reputable dentists and physicians in their area. Scott A. Babin, DDS and Associates is among an exclusive group of dental clinics to receive a high volume of excellent patient reviews.Everyone deserves to have a dental team they can trust to help care for their teeth, gums and smile. At Scott A. Babin, DDS and Associates, they focus on providing patient-centric dental care at a state-of-the-art clinic that utilizes advanced, cutting-edge technology for safe, highly-efficient oral health care. The skilled professionals at Scott A. Babin, DDS and Associates offer comprehensive services for the entire family, keeping smiles healthy and looking beautiful, by providing general, restorative, cosmetic and sedation dentistry. The mission at Scott A. Babin, DDS and Associates is to help patients achieve their best smile and excellent oral health. Preventive care is always focused on at this practice, and they give patients the tools to maintain their teeth and oral health for life. Many patients have expressed their appreciation for the friendly, personalized care they received during visits. All of the team members at Scott A. Babin, DDS and Associates in Edmonds genuinely care about the comfort, health and well-being of patients, and they go above and beyond to provide excellence in dentistry."We are so honored to receive this award, as our team is committed to ensuring patients receive comprehensive, compassionate dental care in a comfortable environment," says Dr. Scott A. Babin More about Scott A. Babin, DDS and Associates:Scott A. Babin, DDS and Associates offer a wide selection of advanced dental care services in a relaxed and family-friendly environment. Their offices in Edmonds and Renton are equipped with innovative dental technology to provide the best dental care for patients. They can handle all types of preventive and routine dental care needs, as well as specialized treatments. The highly-skilled dentists at this practice provide a wide range of options under one roof, including dental cleanings, porcelain veneers, teeth whitening and advanced procedures. To find out more about the services offered at Scott A. Babin, DDS and Associates, please call (425)-775-1766 for the Edmonds location or (425)-227-7788 for the Reston clinic. Visit the website http://www.scottbabindds.com for more information or to schedule an appointment. Media ContactLeah Martin, Scott A. Babin, DDS and Associates, 425.652.3403, leah.martin@comcast.net SOURCE Scott A. Babin, DDS and Associates 