Stories streamlines video creation for everybody with integrated all-new drag-and-drop video storyboard and scripting tools
SEATTLE, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Screencast-O-Matic, the all-in-one screen capture, video editing, and media hosting platform that takes video creation, collaboration, and sharing to the next level, today introduced Stories. Stories is an integrated video planning and creation tool for faster and more effective video creation. The all-new Stories product incorporates a storyboard and scripting in an easy-to-use, drag-and-drop video creation tool. Beginner and expert video creators alike, in education and business, can use Stories to create effective, engaging, and fun videos faster.
Screencast-O-Matic Stories simplifies quality video creation by providing:
- Easy Planning - With Stories, users can start with a text script or add notes, drag and drop sections to re-arrange, and add or insert sections.
- Speed & Quality - Planning videos with the integrated storyboards reduces iterations and produces videos that clearly communicate the intended message faster.
- Flexibility - Stories works stand-alone or alongside the most popular word processing, presentation, and media apps. Videos, screen recordings, images, and slides can all be easily added to sections of videos.
- Collaboration - Video storyboards can easily be shared with teams for feedback and production. Communicating story outlines allows team members to participate better and contribute.
Storyboard videos for education
Educators have been increasingly using storyboards as a tool for teachers and students to create videos. Storyboards can improve learning and comprehension for teacher-created videos and enhance creativity and collaboration for student video projects. Examples include:
- Flipped lessons: Mapping out a theory, presenting history in context, and explaining steps to create a software program can all benefit from structured videos originating from visual storyboards.
- Student Video Projects: Teachers can use storyboard templates to give students an outline and structure to collaborate. Students can unlock their creativity without having to be expert video producers. A storyboard can provide a process to help students improve how they present their ideas.
- Interactive Learning: Starting with a storyboard, measurable goals, and objectives lead to better results. Planning to integrate Screencast-O-Matic's easy-to-use Quizzing features into videos provides an effective way to engage students and assess their understanding and retention of the materials. Screencast-O-Matic's robust Analytics feature provides added insights on best meeting established goals and objectives.
Storyboard videos for business
Business owners, managers, designers, and marketers know the value of planning. Storyboards help businesses clarify their message, gather feedback, improve collaboration, and ultimately save time and money while creating higher-quality content. Across HR, marketing, engineering, or operations, storyboards can be used by any employee to help save time and stay on message when creating high-quality videos.
- Product Overview: Great explainer videos require a well-thought-out plan to present a product and engage customers. A storyboard allows for the creation of an outline that considers an audience and the intended value proposition to communicate.
- Marketing Videos: Creating website marketing videos and social media placements is similar to the process of producing a commercial. There is a target audience, a need to convey a specific brand message, a desire to create excitement, and a need for a call to action. Stories provides a great structure and toolset to achieve these goals quicker and more efficiently.
- UX Designs: User Experience Designers use video to present design concept walkthroughs that may include sketches of potential designs, interaction models, research data, and more. A video storyboard is a great way to create videos and present how users would experience products, especially for remote teams.
- Training and Compliance Videos: HR needs to produce standard onboarding, training, and compliance videos that may also include interactive components, such as quizzes, to meet regulatory requirements. A video storyboard can save time for creating these types of videos, and archiving storyboards as templates can improve velocity in an ever-changing training environment.
"With Stories, we continue our journey to provide tools that make video creation easy and affordable while providing powerful features that unlock creativity and deliver quality results," explained Matt Champagne, CEO of Screencast-O-Matic. "Stories is a great tool for planning and producing high-quality videos. Stories saves time, unlocks creativity, promotes risk-free experimentation, and enables collaboration across teams. Building on our popular Scripted Recordings Tool, our team envisioned Stories to take the next step for video creators in making video communication effective, simple, and fast."
Stories is immediately available with all paid Screencast-O-Matic Solo and Team plans. All existing Screencast-O–Matic paid plan subscribers can update their software to get immediate access to Stories at no additional cost.
Screencast-O-Matic and its free capture, editing, and hosting tools are available on all popular desktop and mobile devices. Screencast-O-Matic, a long-time leader in education, has users at 98 of the top 100 universities in the US and is used in hundreds of thousands of businesses globally. Since its inception, Screencast-O-Matic has had more than 100 million videos created in more than 190 countries worldwide, all while consistently presenting new solutions and features that lead the industry and address evolving and emerging needs and challenges.
More details on Screencast-O-Matic's new Stories functionally can be found at: https://Screencast-O-Matic.com/Stories.
To learn more about Screencast-O-Matic, please visit: https://Screencast-O-Matic.com
About Screencast-O-Matic and ScreenPal®:
Screencast-O-Matic is a screen capture, video editing, quizzing, and sharing platform that takes visual collaboration to the next level. It allows companies, educational institutions, and individuals to create compelling and interactive content solutions for learning and sharing information. ScreenPal® is an innovative free screen and webcam recorder that transforms any ordinary text field into a video message.
