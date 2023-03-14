Support Local Journalism


The ScreenPal name and new visual identity reflect the brand's evolution into a complete screen capture, video creation, sharing, and interactive video platform

SEATTLE, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Screencast-O-Matic has completed a strategic rebrand in response to company growth, product expansion, and a renewed commitment to its corporate vision, making video creation and sharing easy and accessible to all. The new name, ScreenPal, and accompanying design updates, available immediately, are thoughtfully crafted, friendly, and approachable, just like the products.


