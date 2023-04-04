Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ScreenPal, the all-in-one screen capture, video creation, and content hosting and sharing solution, today announced their product was named a winner in the 2023 EdTech Awards by EdTech Digest. ScreenPal's end-to-end solution for teaching and learning was named the "Cool Tool" winner in the Best Video-Based Learning Solution category for the platform's integrated, accessible, and extensible creation, engagement, and management tools.


