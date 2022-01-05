SCRIPTS Asia Announces 1,000th Japanese Equity to Its Leading Asia Coverage Platform By SCRIPTS Asia Jan 5, 2022 Jan 5, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email (PRNewsfoto/SCRIPTS Asia) By SCRIPTS Asia Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SCRIPTS Asia, the leading provider of investor event data in Asia Pacific, announced the addition of its 1,000th Japanese equity to its coverage universe. With this inclusion, the company now covers more than 2,300 companies in APAC and 85% of key Japanese investor benchmarks.This important milestone reflects SCRIPTS Asia's continued success in bolstering the corporate disclosure practices and visibility of APAC equities as global investors look to make informed decisions about potential areas of growth in the region. SCRIPTS Asia also provides APAC companies the opportunity to showcase their growth to existing and prospective shareholders. "We are pleased to achieve this important milestone in the Japan market. We would like to thank all of our Corporate Partners for selecting SCRIPTS Asia to provide accurate coverage of their investor events," said Junichi Hongo, Representative Director of the company's Japan subsidiary, SCRIPTS Asia K.K.. "Despite the unprecedented challenges of 2021, we have continued to expand our coverage and capabilities to assist investors globally to invest confidently in Japan. The successful expansion of our corporate coverage is evidence that Japanese companies have begun to address the information gap for investors by making disclosures with enhanced transparency and immediacy. By utilizing our service to obtain information on a great number of companies in Japan and throughout the APAC region, investors can capitalize on Asia's tremendous growth."With access to events from small to large-cap companies, SCRIPTS Asia leverages its specialized Japanese-to-English translation services to provide accurate and timely data to investors around the globe.SCRIPTS Asia's coverage includes multinational corporations, such as Toyota Motor Corporation, SoftBank Group Corp, Nidec Corporation, Daikin Industries, Ltd., and Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Through exclusive partnerships, the company also provides in-depth coverage on an extensive list of small and mid-cap equities, which was previously unattainable due to language barriers and access restrictions.Investors can access SCRIPTS Asia's content through popular channel partners, such as S&P Global, FactSet, Refinitiv, QUICK, Nikkei Telecom, Aiera, among others. The company's client portal also achieved record usage levels in the past year with the number of users doubling and search requests rising more than 400%.About SCRIPTS Asia SCRIPTS Asia was founded in 2018 and has since become the most trusted resource for APAC investor event coverage around the globe. The company continues to actuate its core ideals of "Connecting Asia to the World" by delivering exclusive, just-in-time insights into over 2,300 of the region's companies to international investors every day. Its product roadmap includes continued adoption of leading-edge communications strategies from artificial intelligence and natural language processing to peer-to-peer relationship development.Please visit www.scriptsasia.com for further information.Media Contact:media@scriptsasia.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scripts-asia-announces-1-000th-japanese-equity-to-its-leading-asia-coverage-platform-301453766.htmlSOURCE SCRIPTS Asia 