SEATTLE, 7 de septiembre de 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- El 30 de noviembre de 2020, el Honorable R. David Proctor del Tribunal de Distrito de EE. UU. para el Distrito Norte de Alabama otorgó la aprobación preliminar del acuerdo de la demanda colectiva en referencia al caso Litigio antimonopolio de Blue Cross Blue Shield MDL 2406, N.D. Ala. Nro. de archivo maestro 2:13-cv-20000-RDP por un total de $2,670 millones.

Usted puede cumplir los requisitos para recibir el pago si es una Persona, un Grupo asegurado (y sus empleados) o una Cuenta autofinanciada (y sus empleados) que compraron o estuvieron inscritos en un seguro médico o plan de servicios administrativos de Blue Cross o Blue Shield durante uno de los dos Periodos de la demanda colectiva.  Las cuentas gubernamentales están excluidas de la demanda colectiva.

El Período de la demanda colectiva para las Personas y los Grupos asegurados es desde el 7 de febrero de 2008 hasta el 16 de octubre de 2020.  El Período de la demanda colectiva para las Cuentas autofinanciadas es desde el 1 de septiembre de 2015 hasta el 16 de octubre de 2020.   Los dependientes, los beneficiarios (incluidos los menores) y quienes no sean empleados NO son elegibles para recibir el pago. Para obtener más detalles sobre quiénes se ven afectados, visite www.BCBSsettlement.com .  

Debe enviar una reclamación válida en línea en www.BCBSsettlement.com o con matasellos por correo postal a más tardar el 5 de noviembre de 2021.  Los formularios de reclamación están disponibles en www.BCBSsettlement.com o puede solicitarlos llamando al (888) 681-1142.

Fotografía:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1606238/BCBS_Settlement.jpg

 

