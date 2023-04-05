SEA Crab House Logo (PRNewsfoto/SEA Crab House)

SEA Crab House's opening in downtown Seattle in March had such success, the owners are poised to open another location in Bellevue in June.

SEATTLE, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based SEA Crab House is making waves in the Pacific Northwest, following the phenomenal success of its March launch in downtown Seattle. The seafood restaurant's popularity is soaring, and the owners are now set to open their second location in Bellevue on June 28th, 2023. The Bellevue location will be the third of four openings planned for this year, with the fourth restaurant scheduled to open in Boise, ID, in December.


