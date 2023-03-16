(PRNewsfoto/Seabourn)

 By Seabourn

Seabourn to Operate All Published Voyages Through August 22, 2024

SEATTLE, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury cruising and expedition travel announced the sale of Seabourn Odyssey to Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL). Following the sale, Seabourn will continue to operate all published voyages through August 22, 2024, under a charter arrangement. Seabourn Odyssey will be delivered to MOL after the charter agreement.


