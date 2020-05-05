SEATTLE, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 30, 2019, Brais Law Firm filed suit on behalf of its client, as cruise ship passenger, in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington in Seattle, Washington, against Holland America Line, Inc. (HAL Inc.), Holland America Line N.V. (HAL NV), and Seabourn Cruise Line Limited dba Seabourn Cruise Line (Seabourn). Per the lawsuit, the cruise passenger was drugged and raped by a Ship's Officer, the Assistant Cruise Director aboard the Seabourn SOJOURN. See, attached Amended Complaint.
On the evening of March 28, 2019, and while socializing on Deck 5 in The Club aboard the SOJOURN, John Doe "suddenly began feeling foggy," according to the Complaint. What John Doe didn't know at the time, but what was later proven via hair sample tests is that John Doe had been drugged with a type of "date rape" drug. The hair sample analysis was performed by a world's leading expert, who concluded the testing is "highly indicative of a single exposure to carbamazepine, an antiepileptic drug, with sedative and antidepressant properties" consistent with a date rape drug and within the time frame of the rape, per the Complaint.
At no time leading up to the sexual assault had John Doe ever been diagnosed with any condition treatable with carbamazepine, been prescribed or filled a prescription for carbamazepine, or taken carbamazepine.
Moments before the drug took affect, John Doe was joined in The Club by the Assistant Cruise Director. John Doe's last memories after having been drugged is the Assistant Cruse Director assisting him back to his (John Doe's) stateroom and at the entrance to John Doe's stateroom, after which John Doe succumbed to the date rape like effects of the carbamazepine, according to the Complaint. The following morning John Doe awoke and alleges he knew right away from physical evidence and pain that he'd been raped.
Concerned for his physical wellbeing and that he might contract HIV, John Doe confronted the Assistant Cruise Director the following day about what happened in his stateroom. The Assistant Cruise Director allegedly admitted to performing certain sexual acts upon John Doe. John Doe reported the rape and underwent a rape test examination by the Ship's Doctor. Based upon his examination and photos taken of John Doe that depicted bruising, the Ship's Doctor concluded it was "probable" that John Doe had been raped.
John Doe's Complaint was only recently filed and, therefore, is only in its beginning stages with little to no discovery having been exchanged between the Parties. John Doe, however, is asking for help from the general cruising public or crew aboard the SOJOURN about the Assistant Cruise Director, whose previous employers include: Royal Cruise Line, Sitmar Cruise Line, Cunard, American Hawaii, Radisson Seas and Paul Guaguin Cruises. If anyone has information in this regard, they are urged to contact the Brais Law Firm at 800-499-0551 or info@braislaw.com.