SEATTLE, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the world's finest ultra-luxury travel experience, has enhanced its "Book with Confidence" policy, which provides travelers with even more flexibility, assurance and options to cancel their booking up to 30 days prior to departure on any new bookings and receive a future cruise credit. The enhanced policy, which now applies to 2021 departures, also includes a new "Best Fare Guarantee" benefit, ensuring guests can have peace of mind that they can always request the lowest publicly available fare offered for their voyage in the event fares are lowered following booking.
For existing and new bookings made by July 31, 2020 on sailings departing by December 31, 2021, guests may cancel up to 30 days prior to departure and receive a 100% future cruise credit of any payment already made to Seabourn and currently within cancellation fees. The Future Cruise Credit granted using Book With Confidence will be valid for 12 months from the date of issue and may then be used to book sailings departing through December 31, 2022.
For additional information, terms and conditions on the enhanced Book with Confidence policy, please visit Seabourn's website.
"We understand many travelers are ready to start planning their next adventure and rediscover extraordinary worlds but may still have some hesitation to book," said Chris Austin, Seabourn's senior vice president of Global Marketing & Sales. "We've enhanced our 'Book with Confidence' policy to give travelers assurance for a longer period of time that they can cancel closer to departure and have the opportunity of receiving the best pricing available. These updates should give them the confidence they need to finalize their travel plans now but know they have the flexibility to change if necessary."
In addition, the new Best Fare Guarantee benefit will provide guests who booked a Seabourn voyage by July 31, 2020, with the opportunity to request an adjustment in the event fares are lowered for their specific voyage and suite category. Guests and travel advisors should contact Seabourn directly if they see a better rate listed on Seabourn's website, but they must do so at least 30 days prior to departure.
Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel with intimate ships offering key elements that set the line apart: spacious, thoughtfully appointed suites, many with verandas and all oceanfront; superb dining in a choice of venues; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times; award-winning service and a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home on board. The ships travel the globe to many of the world's most desirable destinations including marquee cities, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and lesser-known ports and hideaways.
For reservations or more information about Seabourn and these promotions, please contact Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.
About Seabourn:
Seabourn currently operates a fleet of five modern ultra-luxury ships and is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. The exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA, P&O Cruises UK, and P&O Cruises Australia. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL and NYSE: CUK). Seabourn is the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage under a multi-year agreement to help promote sustainable tourism at World Heritage sites around the world.
Notes to Editors:
