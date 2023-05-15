Support Local Journalism


Enhanced Internet Capabilities Will Offer Elevated Connectivity and Experience on the Most Ultra-Luxury Expedition Ships at Sea

SEATTLE, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury voyages and expedition travel, has announced that its two purpose-built expedition ships, Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit, will be equipped with next generation Wi-Fi connectivity with SpaceX's Starlink, the leader in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite technology. The upgraded technology will provide Seabourn's expedition guests with faster service, greater connectivity and more reliable Wi-Fi wherever Starlink's services are available.


