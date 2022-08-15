Support Local Journalism


Streamlined protocols meet public health goals while giving greater access for guests who are excited to cruise 

SEATTLE, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn is updating its COVID-19 guest protocols and procedures, including requirements for vaccinations and pre-cruise testing that meet public health goals while recognizing the evolving nature of the COVID-19 situation. These changes will go into effect for cruises departing on or after Sept. 6, 2022.

