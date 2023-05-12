Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury voyages and expedition travel, is looking forward to setting sail on its second expedition season in the Arctic. In the early morning hours of May 12, 2023, Seabourn Venture, the line's first purpose-built expedition ship, made its maiden arrival in Greenwich, London in England where it will sail on two voyages to the British Isles and Ireland before embarking on a series of voyages to Greenland and Iceland.


Tags