Seal Rock Therapeutics is a privately held, clinical stage company based in Seattle, WA focused on developing a platform of well-validated first-in or best-in-class kinase inhibitors.Its lead clinical indication is NASH while the company’s R&D pipeline offers additional compelling high unmet need disease opportunities, including alcoholic hepatitis, chronic kidney disease, heart failure and Parkinson’s disease. For more information, please visit www.sealrocktx.com. (PRNewsfoto/Seal Rock Therapeutics)

 By Seal Rock Therapeutics

Results demonstrate improved and differentiated effects over first-generation ASK1 inhibitors

SEATTLE, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seal Rock Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage company developing first-in-class and best-in-class kinase inhibitors, today announced promising clinical and preclinical results for SRT-015, a second-generation apoptosis signal-regulating kinase (ASK1) inhibitor for treatment of alcoholic hepatitis and other liver diseases during an oral and poster presentation at The Liver Meeting® of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD). The data demonstrate that SRT-015 is differentiated over first-generation ASK1 inhibitors and support future late-stage development of SRT-015.


