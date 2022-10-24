Support Local Journalism


Presentations to highlight clinical and preclinical results of SRT-015, a second generation ASK1 Inhibitor in development for alcoholic hepatitis and other liver diseases

SEATTLE, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seal Rock Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage company developing first-in-class and best-in-class kinase inhibitors, today announced oral and poster presentations at The Liver Meeting® of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), taking place November 4-8, 2022, in Washington, DC.

